Flaring reported at Chevron refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) – Flaring at the Chevron refinery prompted evacuations earlier Monday morning.

Thick, black smoke is visible from I-580 in the Richmond area.

Officials said the flaring was first reported around 4:24 a.m., then a second flaring event was reported around 9:45 a.m. when the unit was being restarted.

Officials said the problem has been identified and crews are working to fix it.

Workers from the unit have been moved.

The flaring is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

