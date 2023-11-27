(KRON) — Smoke is visible in parts of the East Bay on Monday due to flaring at the Chevon Refinery in Richmond, the refinery confirmed to KRON4.

The flaring is due to a “loss of power to a portion of the facility,” the refinery said. Refinery employees are working to minimize and stop the flaring.

A Community Warning System (CWS) Level 1 has been issued. This level of alert does not require action by the public, and there is no threat to the public according to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

“I have been informed there is significant flaring at the refinery, not a fire. The flaring is due to an electrical substation issue,” said Gioia.

Contra Costa Health (CCH) was informed of the flaring at 3:45 p.m. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District and a CCH HazMat team are at the scene assisting.

The air quality district received 51 complaints as of 5:30 p.m. There is no anticipated time for the smoke to clear, Gioia said.

The Chevron Refinery released the following statement:

“Chevron Richmond is continuing to respond to an earlier power outage that impacted a portion of the facility. Our employees are working diligently to address the issue and minimize and stop the flaring. In addition to the CWS Level 1 notification, we continue to communicate with the City of Richmond Fire Department, Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Program, and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District as they monitor the situation.

We understand that visible flaring raises several questions in our community. We encourage our neighbors to review our flaring fact sheet. You can also view real-time air quality data at www.richmondairmonitoring.org.”

Flaring has been a recurring problem in the East Bay over the last year, particularly at the Martinez Refinery. Most recently, Contra Costa Health responded to a flaring incident at that refinery on Nov. 19.