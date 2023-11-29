(KRON) — Flaring has been reported Wednesday evening at the Martinez Refinery, the Martinez Refining Company announced in a Facebook post. The refinery says all appropriate agencies have been notified.

Martinez Refinery announced the flaring in a Facebook post at 4:53 p.m. Company officials did not give a timeline for when the flaring will be resolved.

Citizen App video shows flames coming out of the refinery. Watch the video in the media player above.

Earlier this week, two Martinez residents filed a lawsuit against the Martinez Refining Company. The lawsuit alleges the refinery has created a “public nuisance” by releasing chemicals into the surrounding neighborhood.

On Monday, flaring was reported at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond due to a “loss of power to a portion of the facility.” Contra Costa County officials were informed of the flaring at 3:45 p.m. The flaring had stopped at 8:59 p.m.

