Flash flood warning issued in Sonoma County as rain drenches North Bay Video

PETALUMA (KRON) -- A flash flood warning has been issued in parts of Sonoma and Napa Counties and is expected to be in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service asks Sonoma and Napa County residents to avoid walking and driving through flood waters and to move to higher ground.

The agency's flood warning includes urban areas and small streams in southeastern Sonoma County and South Central Napa County

Area that could flood according to the NWS include Napa, Sonoma, Boyes Hot Springs, Eldridge, El Verano, Fetters Hot Spring, Glen Ellen, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente and Temelec.

This flood warning will remain in effect until 1 a.m.

