Flash Flood Watch issued for Bay Area, Central Coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the Bay Area and Central Coast of California.

The Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

Weather officials say a strong cold front will bring heavy rain Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Urban and small stream flooding will become likely along with rapid rises on main stem rivers.

Small creeks and streams may rapidly rise near or above bankfull.

Officials are advising people to take precautions now by sand bagging flood prone locations.

