(KRON) — The City of Santa Rosa is reporting a flea infestation within the City Hall campus at 100 Santa Rosa Avenue.
“We are taking proactive steps to eradicate the issue promptly. The city is working with a local pest control consultant to treat the interior and exterior of the City Hall campus,” city officials wrote Tuesday.
City Hall is expected to reopen on Wednesday once the fleas are eliminated.
The following city departments can be reached over the phone by calling:
- Building and Permits: 707-543-3200
- Community Development: 707-543-3180
- Code Enforcement: 707-543-3198
- City Attorney’s Office: 707-543-3040
- City Clerk’s Office: 707-543-3015
- City Manager’s Office: 707-543-3010
- Finance: 707-543-3140
- Housing and Community Services: 707-543-3300
- Human Resources: 707-543-3060
- Parking: 707-543-3325
- Planning and Economic Development: 707-543-3200
- Utility Billing: 707-543-3150