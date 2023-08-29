(KRON) — The City of Santa Rosa is reporting a flea infestation within the City Hall campus at 100 Santa Rosa Avenue.

“We are taking proactive steps to eradicate the issue promptly. The city is working with a local pest control consultant to treat the interior and exterior of the City Hall campus,” city officials wrote Tuesday.

City Hall is expected to reopen on Wednesday once the fleas are eliminated.

The following city departments can be reached over the phone by calling:

Building and Permits: 707-543-3200

Community Development: 707-543-3180

Code Enforcement: 707-543-3198

City Attorney’s Office: 707-543-3040

City Clerk’s Office: 707-543-3015

City Manager’s Office: 707-543-3010

Finance: 707-543-3140

Housing and Community Services: 707-543-3300

Human Resources: 707-543-3060

Parking: 707-543-3325

Planning and Economic Development: 707-543-3200

Utility Billing: 707-543-3150



