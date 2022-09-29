SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October.

October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really big events over the course of one month.

However, the biggest of them all is Fleet Week.

Fleet Week begins this coming Monday, and the city expects about a million people to visit San Francisco over the course of the week. The big draws are the parade of ships next weekend, as well as the air show featuring the Navy Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and usually show up off and on throughout the course of the week doing some practice runs.

San Francisco’s emergency responders including the fire department, the police department and the sheriff’s department have been coordinating and having meetings preparing for the upcoming events and the influx of people in the city.

They are trying to reassure the public that they will be ready to handle any problems, and they’re also asking visitors to Fleet Week to watch out for one another.

“If you see something, say something,” said Paul Miyamoto of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. “We have large groups of people that are collecting and enjoying all of the festivities and events. We want to make sure everybody maintains an eye out for each other and keeping each other safe.”

Over the next couple of weeks here are a couple of other big events. There’s also going to be the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in Golden Gate Park this weekend — an event big in itself.

There’s also the Italian Heritage Parade coming up on Oct. 7. The Castro Street Fair will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2. There are also a couple of NBA preseason games. The Golden State Warriors are going to be playing in SF over the next week or two as well.