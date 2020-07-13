Fleet Week 2020 in San Francisco canceled amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fleet Week San Francisco 2020 has been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers made the announcement earlier this month that the legendary Blue Angeles would not be flying in October.

The 2021 airshow has been scheduled for Oct. 8 to 10.

All 2020 tickets will be honored at the 2021 show, according to officials.

The annual event typically draws more than a million visitors who flock to see the Naval Ships and Air Teams perform sky-high over the Bay.

The week-long event also features training exercises, band concerts, ship tours and a ship parade, aviation demonstrations, and more.

Latest Stories: