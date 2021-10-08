Fleet Week kicks off

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco was in San Francisco with all the details for the first Blue Angels air show of Fleet Week.

Also featured, will be the humanitarian assistant village where you can see some of the heavy equipment used by the military.

The Parade of Ships is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., the U.S. Navy Parachute Team at 12:25 p.m., Red Bull Air Force at 12:45 p.m. and the Blue Angels at 3:00 p.m.

The F18 Super Hornet will also make its debut.

The shows will take place at the Marina Green.