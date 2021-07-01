Fleet Week returning to San Francisco this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the return of several events and activities along the waterfront, including the return of the beloved Fleet Week.

In a press conference, Breed said Fleet Week will return this fall from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11.

“Activities along the waterfront are such an important part of our City’s economy and soul. Whether your kids are running around the Exploratorium or you’re enjoying Fleet Week with friends, our waterfront has something to offer for everyone,” said Mayor Breed. “Although today is a celebration of our hard work throughout the pandemic, it’s more important than ever for every San Franciscan to get vaccinated, so we can continue to attend these large gatherings. If you plan to join us for fireworks this weekend and are not vaccinated, please get tested. We are so close to ending this pandemic!”

For the upcoming 4th of July weekend, the Exploratorium is reopening to the public, and the San Francisco Bay Ferry service returns with more weekday routes.

Also reopening to the public tomorrow – the SS Jeremiah O’Brien.

In addition to Fleet Week this fall, Breed said the port will activate its public open spaces along the waterfront with events and activities, including cultural events, art installations and exhibitions, retail markets, food and beverage concessions, and more.

“The Port of San Francisco is proud to welcome back large events to the waterfront and eager to have local residents and visitors return,” said Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco. “The waterfront has something for everyone with more exciting opportunities on the horizon.”

For more 4th of July events around the Bay Area, tap here.