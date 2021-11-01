Flight cancellation problem expected to improve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A spokesperson with American Airlines said they expect to see an improvement Monday morning after a whole weekend of canceled flights and delays.

But there will be some residual effects.

According to Flight Aware, about five flights have been canceled so far at San Francisco International Airport, zero at the Oakland airport, and one flight at the San Jose airport.

Across the country, 301 flights have been canceled by American Airlines. Over 1,900 flights in total by all airlines nationwide.

During Halloween weekend, people were stranded at airports after American Airlines canceled over 1,600 flights, the airline pointing to weather conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants.

Southwest also had cancelations Sunday – the airline just three weeks ago canceled thousands of flights also citing weather and shortage of staff.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, this trend is raising a lot of questions about holiday travel and if it will continue to happen.

A spokesperson for American Airlines says starting Monday, the airline has 1,800 flight attendants who are returning to work after being placed on leave during the pandemic due to less travel demand.

The airline also hired 600 new flight attendants starting in December.