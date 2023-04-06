SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Passenger traffic is rebounding at two Bay Area airports. Officials at the San Jose and Oakland airports say they are still far from pre-pandemic activity levels, but the recovery is encouraging in time for spring break.

Hardly anyone wearing a mask at the San Jose airport these days, and the airport’s public information officer says they expect a busy holiday weekend. In February, roughly 821,000 passengers flew out of the airport – a 34% increase compared to the same period last year.

Across town at the Oakland airport, in February roughly 794,000 passengers flew out – a 19 percent increase in passenger traffic.

Both airports say they are still below their 2019 pre-pandemic levels, but Chauffer Ed Trageser says he is picking up the same amount of people he did before the pandemic.

“They are coming from Austin, they are coming from Hawaii… Texas, Denver,” he said.

Trageser says he used to pick up passengers at SFO coming in from Asia, but the pandemic put a stop to that.

“That was like the Wild West. Hong Kong and Taipei and they just are not here anymore,” he said.

In June Spirit Airlines will start service to service from San Jose to Dallas, Las Vegas, and San Diego.