(KRON) — An Alaska Airlines plane headed for Ontario, Calif. was forced to make an emergency landing Friday night after a window in the aircraft blew out. The plane, a Boeing 737 MAX-9, departed from Portland, Ore. on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. The flight was forced to come back to where it departed.

The incident led to the Federal Aviation Administration requiring inspection of all 737 Max 9 airplanes. U.S. officials ordered the grounding of a number of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft — affecting about 171 planes worldwide, 65 of which belong to Alaska Airlines.

The grounding of these planes has affected flights at Oakland International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport. As of Saturday evening, three San Jose airport flights have been affected: two arriving and one departing.

Oakland airport said Saturday evening there were “no significant impacts to report.” However, one arriving flight was delayed.

An Alaska Airlines plane headed for Ontario, Calif. had to make an emergency landing after a portion of the aircraft blew out mid-air Friday night (Photo obtained by KTLA).

San Francisco International Airport has not responded to KRON4’s inquiry about any potential flights affected by the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners.

KTLA’s Will Conybeare and Carlos Herrera contributed to this report; The Associated Press contributed to this report.