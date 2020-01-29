Flights canceled from SFO to China amid virus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting Saturday, Feb. 1, United Airlines will no longer be flying to three destinations in Asia due to the deadly coronavirus.

The major U.S. carrier is suspending its flights from three major U.S. hubs, including San Francisco International Airport.

Then on Sunday, United Airlines will not be flying passengers from China to the U.S.

Following suit is British Airways, which announced Wednesday it also suspended its flight to China.

Back in the United States, United says it will continue suspending its flights to China through Feb. 9.

It says it will continue monitoring the situation as the coronavirus has turned into a worldwide health crisis.

