Floating fireboat station arrives at San Francisco pier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The most unique fire station in the world is now in San Francisco.

The city on Thursday welcomed a floating fire station, Station 35, on the water at Pier 22 right by the Bay Bridge.

Overnight, tugboats pulled the 15,000 square foot station from Treasure Island. The foundation was originally built in Shanghai, China and pulled across the Pacific Ocean to the Bay Area months ago so it could be built upon. The two story building will house three fire boats and one water craft.

Floating fire boat

San Francisco officials say the floating station is necessary because of the global climate change which will raise sea levels. The firefighters will move in to the new building in the spring.

“This is a major milestone and exemplifies San Francisco’s commitment to creating a more resilient city,” said Mayor London Breed. “The new Fireboat Station 35 will improve the Fire Department’s ability to meet our emergency response needs today and into the future.”

The existing Fire Station 35 building was built in 1915 and will be used to store equipment a fire engine which will be deployed when needed.