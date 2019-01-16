Flood Advisory issued for Bay Area, Santa Cruz Mountains
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area and the Santa Cruz Mountains Wednesday afternoon.
The advisory will remain in effect until 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit the region from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to KRON4's Meteorologists.
Excessive runoff from heavy rain may cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Do not attempt to drive across flooded roadways.
>>Track the storm with KRON4's Interactive Radar
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD