Flood Advisory issued for Bay Area, Santa Cruz Mountains

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the San Francisco Bay Area and the Santa Cruz Mountains Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory will remain in effect until 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit the region from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to KRON4's Meteorologists.

Excessive runoff from heavy rain may cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Do not attempt to drive across flooded roadways.

