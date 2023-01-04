SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service upgraded a Flood Advisory to a Flood Warning for San Francisco Wednesday night. Flooding on urban streets is imminent as rain continues pouring overnight, city officials said.

San Francisco activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate storm operations and emergency responses.

“We want people to stay indoors. We want them to stay home. Wind gusts will pick up 50-70 mph, trees will be falling, power outages will occur, floods will be happening in the city. The rainfall is coming down hard and it’s not letting up anytime soon,” Mayor London Breed told reporters.

PG&E reported that more than 10,500 customers lost power this evening.

Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of the Department of Emergency Management, said at 5 p.m., “It was a quiet day until an hour ago. Our 911 operations center is extremely busy right now. We’ve received a half inch of rain today, however, that number is going to go up significantly over the next few hours. Stay off the roads. If you encounter a flooded area, please do not drive through it.

“It’s going to be a long night for us,” Carroll added.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, according to the NWS.

The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a family who was pinned inside their car after a tree toppled over on Larkin Street.

UPDATE: FAMILY RESCUED NY @SFPD AND ARE OKAY- SFFD REMOVING TREES https://t.co/wK6ww7lEch pic.twitter.com/iD48iY1w4N — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 5, 2023

TREE ON PERSON



1645 HRS 1 Zoo drive tree on person- person rescued and taken to trauma center stable condition pic.twitter.com/Q4dvdNClPJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 5, 2023

San Francisco didn’t have enough time to dry out after a New Year’s Eve storm nearly set a record for the city’s 24-hour rainfall total. The last day of 2022 saw more than 5 inches of rain, the city’s second-wettest day in the past 170 years.

San Francisco residents should only call 911 is they are facing a life-threatening situation, according to Breed. Residents should call 311 for non-life-threatening issues or go to sf311.org, the mayor said.

“Our Emergency Operations Center is active. Crews are working around-the-clock to take care of residents and the city,” Breed said.