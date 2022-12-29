SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The second in a series of storms that will impact the Bay Area through the new year and over the next 10 to 14 days rolled in overnight. While flooding is not imminent on any of the major local rivers, flood watches are in effect in many areas. Forecast models are painting between 10 to 11 inches of rain in urban areas during this time period with as much as 20 inches of rain or more over coastal mountains in the North Bay and Santa Cruz.

With the ground now completely saturated, mudslides and rockslide chances will increase with each passing storm.

5:28 a.m. — Light rain falling across the Bay Area

A National Weather Service radar loop shows light rain falling across the Bay Area and Central California this morning. According to a tweet from the NWS Bay Area, we should see a break in the rain this afternoon before the next wave arrives this evening. Heavier rain will arrive Friday into Saturday, according to the NWS.

Bay City News contributed to this report.