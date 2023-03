FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from the most recent rain has closed several lanes of Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol.

I-880 just south of Thornton Avenue has closures in lanes two, three and four. On the southbound side, the fourth lane is closed. CHP is currently on the scene working with Caltrans. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.