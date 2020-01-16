Cold front to bring rain, gusty winds to Bay Area

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) — It’s dry for now — but another strong storm is setting sight in the North Bay and beyond.

The National Weather Service anticipating rain, wind and high elevation snow Thursday.

In Downtown San Anselmo, a place with a history of flooding, Michael Feldman showed KRON4’s Gayle Ong just how high the water was at his art gallery in 2005.

At the time, it was a store.

While the flood of 2005 drove business owners away, Feldman stayed.

“They decided not to come back, they were worried about the flood and I think they experienced the flood before and they ended up losing a lot of their merchandise,” Feldman said. “Right after the flood, I was lucky enough to get the gallery.”

Since then, Feldman has seen several close calls.

His gallery sits on top of the creek which is considered ground zero.

Marin County acquired four neighboring businesses that also sit on top of the creek.

The goal is to remove these buildings to control flooding.

Water rises after excessive runoff from heavy rain

Authorities are always keeping an eye on the creek.

Last year the waters reached 11 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet.

When heavy rain is back in the forecast, Feldman acknowledged there is concern.

“There is a concern but you know, I think my feelings are that it almost gets close but it doesn’t happen so I don’t worry too much and my paintings are easy to move around, it’s not like furniture or anything,” Feldman said.