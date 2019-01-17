Bay Area

Flooding, downed tree branches on Peninsula as storms press on

(KRON) -- It was a wild, wet, windy day along the Peninsula on Wednesday as storm after storm blew through the Bay Area.

In Pacifica, strong winds rattled the trees, knocking branches to the ground. Out at the beach, the surf looked like a washing machine.

A few blocks from the shore, crews raced to drain a low spot near the Sharp Park Golf Course.

Officials told KRON4 that if they don't pump this water quickly, the entire block will flood.

A few miles east, strong winds and pouring rain made for slick conditions along Interstate 280 Along Skyline Boulevard, another crew worked to clear debris and get water flowing. they had spent the day moving from one trouble spot to another.

In San Mateo, a blocked drain flooded the entire street in front of Maureen Zane's house. she says the flooding isn't really a problem until someone drives through it -- sending waves of water into her garage.

Fortunately, a crew was working about a block away to clear a clogged sewer. If they can get it open, the water will drain away from Zane’s house.

“It happens everytime it rains -- clogged drain,” Zane said.

In Saratoga, powerful winds knocked over trees along Crestbrook Drive taking power lines down with them.

The Santa Clara Fire Department tweeted today to remind people to stay clear of downed power lines because they could still be energized and dangerous.

 

 

