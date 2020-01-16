Flooding possible as heavy rain, winds slam Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready for a wet Thursday morning commute as a big storm is slated to bring with it heavy rains, gusty winds, and snow in higher elevations.

The heavy rains and strong winds will definitely have an impact on your morning commute, so take care on the roads and be aware of possible flooding on roadways.

The heaviest of rain should diminish toward noon across the Bay Area, setting us up for sunshine between isolated, lingering showers later in the day.

Temperatures will remain a little cooler in the low 50’s, wind a brisk wind making temperatures feeling even cooler than they area.

Showers linger in the forecast into Friday, but don’t expect Friday’s rain to be like today’s.

> TRACK THE STORM WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR IN THE KRON4 WEATHER CENTER.

