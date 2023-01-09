GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Caltrans said a three-mile stretch of Highway 101 in Santa Clara County is closed as of Monday afternoon. Northbound lanes just south of Gilroy are closed, and southbound lanes in Gilroy are also closed.

The California Highway Patrol wrote, “If your traveling through the area of Gilroy, please be advised of flooding on US-101 northbound/southbound, just south of Monterey Road. A full closure of the freeway is in place at this location. Please avoid the area.”

Caltrans and the CHP did not give an estimated time for when Highway 101 will reopen.