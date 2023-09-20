(KRON) — Three people from Florida were arrested in Healdsburg on Tuesday after police found them with suspected counterfeit goods, according to the Healdsburg Police Department.

Police received a call at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from someone who said a group of people tried to sell him a gold chain in the parking lot of Vineyard Shopping Center at 1047 Vine St. The caller notified police because they found the interaction to be suspicious.

A Healdsburg police officer later found a car matching the description given by the caller.

Officers searched the vehicle and found about 30 suspected counterfeit Apple Watches and AirPods, more than 250 pieces of suspected counterfeit gold jewelry, more than $2,500 in cash and several gift cards.

“Based on officers’ observations it was suspected that the individuals were involved in a counterfeit sales operation,” Healdsburg police wrote on Facebook.

Maarco Miclescu, 23, Avrinte Miclescu, 31 and Cristina Sirbu, 28, all of Florida, were arrested on suspicion of selling counterfeit trademarked goods and counterfeit gold.