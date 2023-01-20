AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — A Florida woman was arrested in American Canyon Thursday after authorities learned she had allegedly approximately 50 different alias names and multiple social security numbers, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) announced in a Facebook post.

The woman, identified as 67-year-old Angela Juda, was also caught driving a government-owned vehicle stolen out of Navajo County in Arizona last week, the post said. Juda was seen driving a white Ford Tarus with an Arizona license plate around 8:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Reliant Way in American Canyon where police conducted a traffic stop.

ACPD discovered the license plate on the Ford belonged to a Dodge Ram truck. Officers then arrested Juda and took her to Napa County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property and providing false identification to police officers.

At the jail, Juda was fingerprinted, which is how police discovered she was allegedly committing identity theft crimes. Juda is from Daytona Beach, Fla.

As of Friday, Juda’s bail is set at $0, according to Napa County Jail records.