Flowers, memorial laid for school crossing guard killed by driver in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A school crossing guard died after being struck by an SUV in Lafayette.

Family identified him as 45-year-old Ashley Dias, who died working to help kids safely cross the street. His family says it was only his second day on the job.

The crash happened outside of Stanley Middle School on Wednesday, on School Street and Paradise Court.

A makeshift memorial with flowers was placed on the sidewalk in honor of Dias. One sign reads, “THANK YOU FOR KEEPING US SAFE.”

Makeshift memorial set for crossing guard killed near school in Lafayette on Sept. 9, 2021 (Camila Barco/KRON)

According to police, an SUV had hit the crossing guard as well as one child. The child had minor injuries.

Dias was trapped under the car and was pulled out by witnesses. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors say the tragedy is not a surprise as they have seen School Street turn into a raceway with constant speeding.

Police have not shared what led up to the crash and have not identified the driver.

At last check, the driver was reportedly being cooperative.