Flu presents greater risk to Bay Area than coronavirus, health official says

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Public health officials say people who have recently traveled to China are being screened for coronavirus.

So far, the virus hasn’t reached the Bay Area yet.

At this point, Dr. Chris Farnitano, a health officer with Contra Costa Health Services, says the flu presents a greater threat to the Bay Area than the coronavirus.

“This year alone, there’s been eight million people sickened with the flu. There’s been 14,000 hospitalizations with the flu in the US, and there’s been thousands of deaths,” Farnitano said.

Still, as he and other doctor’s learn more about coronavirus, a group of respiratory viruses that includes the common cold, he says what’s known now is that symptoms range from breathing problems, coughing and pneumonia to a high fever.

IT can also spread from coughing and hand-to-hand contact.

“We’re closely working with the CDC to test any individuals who might be at risk,” Farnitano said.

So far no cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Contra Costa County, let alone the Bay Area.

“It seems to be most severely affecting the elderly and those with chronic illnesses,” Farnitano said.

He says washing your hands or frequently using hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available can prevent the virus from spreading.

“And, if you do have a cough, cover your cough. You know, cough or sneeze into your elbow,” he said.

There is no vaccine for coronavirus, but Farnitano suggests getting the flu shot if you haven’t already.

