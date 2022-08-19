Calif., (KRON) – It’s that time again: the beginning of flu season. Flu shots are now available at CVS Pharmacies. This year, CVS says it will be easier for families to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during the same visit.

Flu shots are available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinics across the country, including here in the Bay Area. CVS Pharmacy district leader, Lauren Landeta, talked about how this year’s shots were developed.

Landeta told KRON4, “CDC comes up with those most-likely strains that are going to impact us with flu this season. We have all of those vaccines in stock right now.” The monkeypox vaccine is not available.

“Right now, CVS does not immunize against monkeypox,” Landeta said. “In fact, there are so few doses and limited availability of the monkeypox vaccine throughout the United States. As for COVID-19 and flu, if you have not been vaccinated and boosted for COVID we would recommend that you do get vaccinated.”

Landeta says according to CDC guidelines, both the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations can happen in the same visit to the pharmacy. Landeta told KRON4 that something new has arrived at CVS. “We offer group appointments of up to four people at a time. We have online appointments. We have walk-in capability. Both of our CVS Pharmacy as well as our Minute Clinics are available to provide.”

The out-of-pocket costs are $49.99 for the standard vaccine and $94.99 for the dairy-free vaccine. That is the same price for the high dose for adults 65 and older. The shot may be free, depending on medical insurance. Give your healthcare provider a call and ask about that before you head to the pharmacy.