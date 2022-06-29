OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After an exceptionally busy Memorial Day, Oakland International Airport is projecting that a high volume of passengers will pass through its terminals for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July falls on a Monday this year and OAK airport expects many travelers will take advantage of a long weekend. Airport officials are asking travelers to arrive two or three hours before departure.

The busiest days for traveling will be between Thursday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 5, airport officials told KRON4 Wednesday. OAK estimates that 240,000 passengers will travel through the airport during that six-day time period.

Friday is expected to be the busiest single travel day with the highest volume of seats on airplanes booked.

Based upon the number of scheduled airline seats, combined with July 4 falling on a Monday, passenger totals this weekend will likely to match those of pre-pandemic 2019, airport officials said.

Bryant L. Francis, Director of Aviation at the Port of Oakland, said, “We ask that everyone keep in mind two things: first, follow your airline’s guidance regarding when to arrive at the airport – now that is generally 2 to 3 hours before departure; and second, our sincere appreciation of your patronage and for choosing to Fly the East Bay Way.”

Recently-launched new flights to Philadelphia and San Diego on Spirit Airlines and Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island by Hawaiian Airlines are all net gains over the 2019 schedules, and add to the number of scheduled seats this year.

Updates about travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, current departure and arrival information, airport maps, and details about on-airport parking, shopping and dining and more, can be found at www.oaklandairport.com

