Flying to Canada from SFO: What you need to know

An Air Canada plane prepares to take off at the Benito Juarez International airport, in Mexico City, on May 20, 2020, amid the new Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. – From suspending all flights to reducing their employees’ wages, Latin American airlines take extreme measures and cry for government aid in the face of the expansion of the coronavirus, which could leave them losses of 15,000 million dollars this year. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco International Airport is ready to fly you up north, now that Canada has removed travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans as of August 9, 2021.

The airport said it has over 50 non-stop flights each week from SFO to Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

You can book these flights with Air Canada, WestJet and United Airlines – if you meet the requirements.

Canadian health officials said fully vaccinated American citizens are exempt from a mandatory quarantine, government-authorized hotel and from completing a COVID-19 test on the 8th day after arrival.

These rules were in place throughout the pandemic – which isn’t over yet – but COVID-19 vaccines have allowed for some adjustments, and allowed for Canada to open its borders to non-essential travel.

To qualify for these exemptions, the government of Canada said here’s what you need:

have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19

have received the full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of accepted vaccines

have received your last dose at least 14 days prior to the day you enter Canada Example: if your last dose was anytime on Thursday July 1st , then Friday July 16th would be the first day that you meet the 14 day condition

upload your proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN within 72 hours before arriving in Canada

You also still need to secure a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the scheduled departure time of your flight, even if you are fully vaccinated.

Canada accepts all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. – Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson – but also accepts the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was authorized in other countries.

Check out all your flight options with SFO’s flight schedule here.