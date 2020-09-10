Fog Advisory: gray and smoky Bay Area skies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fog advisory was issued for both the Golden Gate and Bay Bridge Thursday morning, and they’re not the only parts of the Bay Area seeing gray.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says it’s going to be gray for the rest of the day. The smoky layer that brought an orange shadow over us Wednesday is now gradually descending closer, bringing with it poor to very poor air quality across the Bay Area.

The Bodega Bay wind profiler gives an indication of the boundary layer transport winds that drove massive amount of smoke from the #BearFire and #AugustComplex into the region over the last 48 hours. Bulk of smoke was in the highlighted layer though more existed higher. #cawx pic.twitter.com/CHgkIEENfq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 10, 2020

Our KRON4 morning news team is out in Treasure Island, Marin County and Alameda County showing us exactly how hard to see — and to breathe — it is around the region.

The NWS says wind drove massive amounts of smoke from the Bear Fire and August Complex over us this week, explaining the strange orange sky phenomenon on Wednesday.

