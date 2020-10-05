Fog Advisory: Heavy morning fog clouds Golden Gate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Fog Advisory was issued midnight on Monday in San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol says the fog is particularly heavy for the Golden Gate Bridge.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the morning fog won’t last too long and is expected to clear up by the afternoon.

While driving in the fog, make sure to leave a good following distance from the vehicle ahead of you, keep your headlights on and drive slowly.

Patchy dense fog impacting many areas along the coast, the Sonoma Valley and around the Monterey Bay region this morning. Be sure to slow down and drive with caution in reduced visibility. #CAwx #Fog #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/C6QPe0BigK — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 5, 2020

That's not a Rudolph's nose🦌making a guest appearance (yes, we know the holidays aren't for another two months).



Fog🌫️ has covered nearly all of Salesforce Tower with only a small portion of it peeking through the clouds. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/fQwuf9NIfe — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 5, 2020

