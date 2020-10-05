Fog Advisory: Heavy morning fog clouds Golden Gate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A Fog Advisory was issued midnight on Monday in San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol says the fog is particularly heavy for the Golden Gate Bridge.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the morning fog won’t last too long and is expected to clear up by the afternoon.

While driving in the fog, make sure to leave a good following distance from the vehicle ahead of you, keep your headlights on and drive slowly.

