SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s day two of the Fleet Week Air Show. The event just wrapped up about two hours ago.

It’s always one of the most majestic sights, but on Saturday, the show ran into some fog.

Spectators were making the most of the situation. It’s not unusual for the fog to make an appearance, but the Blue Angels were able to work through it safely.

The annual fleet week air show brought thousands of people to Marina Green on Saturday. However, this year the event kept spectators guessing.

“It’s so funny because we can’t like see anything right now,” said one spectator. “Last year, we got to see a good amount of the flips and everything.”

The show was put on a brief weather hold as the marine layer blanketed San Francisco Bay. The fog rolled in throughout the afternoon, but people were in good spirits.

The air show ended around its normal time. The fog varies from year to year. There is always tomorrow on Sunday, which is the final day of Fleet Week here in San Francisco.