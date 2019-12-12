Fog, light showers scattered in North Bay

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — While most parts of the Bay Area stayed out of the heavier rain Wednesday, the rain made its way into the North Bay.

Fog and light showers made it across the Golden Gate Bridge and continued on Highway 101 during afternoon rush hour.

The rain subsided when KRON4’s Gayle Ong arrived to Mill Valley around 5p.m.

It later picked up again around 7 p.m.

This woman was out grocery shopping and storm ready.

“I’m prepared, I have boots and I have a raincoat and I have this rain cape,” said one resident in Mill Valley.

People in the North Bay are used to the wet weather.

“Right now it’s okay, it’s not a problem but it’s just the beginning. We’re just waiting for the worst,” said Patricia Robles, who manages Joe’s Tacos on Miller Avenue.

Miller Avenue is a street that’s been swamped with water in recent years.

“Like three years ago there was flooding and it was really horrible it was like a river outside,” she said.

Wednesday’s giant puddles are nothing compared to three years ago.

There are more soggy days to come.

Winter is a week and a half away.

Until the next heavy rain storm, Robles is getting prepared.

“We have a lot of sandbags so we’re going to be okay,” she said.

