(KRON) — Two Bay Area legends are coming together for a new program called “Follow the Music.” NFL Hall-of-Famer Ronnie Lott and Oakland musical legend Sheila E. launched the music education program for emerging artists in partnership with Elevate Oakland.

It’s name, “Follow the Music,” is a call to action inspired by the Bay Area’s legacy of music and social justice. It recognizes that young people are inheriting a world facing profound challenges, and music has a unique ability to help them express themselves, as well as navigate the road ahead.

Follow The Music will be kicking off with a concert on October 29 at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park. The concert will showcase and feature performances by rising young artists from Oakland School for the Arts, GLIDE Memorial Church, San Francisco Community Music Center, Enriching Lives Through Music, Blue Bear School of Music, and SFJAZZ.