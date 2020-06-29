Contra Costa latest Bay Area county to pause reopening amid virus uptick

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – County officials on Monday announced they will delay the reopening of businesses and activities previously planned for July 1 amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended that Contra Costa County, along with several other counties in the state, not reopen bars.

The county’s timeline had previously cleared bars, personal services not involving close contact with the face, indoor dining, gyms and fitness centers, limited indoor leisure activities and museums, and hotels for tourism and individual travel to reopen July 1.

“With the sharp rise in community spread and hospitalizations, it does not make sense at this time to open additional business sectors that could further accelerate community transmission,” a county statement read. “These businesses and activities will remain closed in Contra Costa until county data indicate that the spread of the virus has slowed, as measured by at least a week of stable case numbers, hospitalizations, and percent of tests that are positive.”

Officials said trends will be monitored and evaluated daily.

The 7-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the county has increased by 75% from June 15 to June 29, officials said.

Additionally, county officials said they are seeing a shift with more young people testing positive.

In June, 55% of people testing positive in Contra Costa were 40 years and younger, compared to 38% for that group in April.

You can make an appointment for a fast, convenient, no-cost coronavirus test at any site in Contra Costa by calling 1-844-421-0804 or visiting cchealth.org/coronavirus – online scheduling is available at most sites.

Contra Costa County’s announcement comes just days after San Francisco announced it was postponing June 29 reopenings amid the uptick in virus cases.

