Food banks experience greater need for services amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Food banks are experiencing a greater need for their services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Guard will soon be helping at least one food bank right here in the Bay Area.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is sending in the troops to lend a helping hand at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

“The National Guard will be coming to help with humanitarian aid,” Lisa Sherrill said.

Lisa Sherrill is a spokesperson for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

“We have specifically asked for a few truck drivers to help us and also folks to help us box emergency food,” Sherrill said.

That is because the food bank is now shifting into more of an emergency food operation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had to totally change our operation during this pandemic. We are trying to box as much food as possible in our warehouse, prior to getting it to our distribution sites which takes a lot of man-power. What that means is we still need volunteers but we put extra precautions in place. We are trying to keep people 6 feet a part as much as possible,” Sherrill said.

Each month the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano serves 178,000 people.

Now, they are looking to serve even more with so many people out of work.

“We are anticipating the need to grow. Now we know more and more people are being laid off or unable to work. So those folks who have been living paycheck to paycheck but haven’t need to come to the food bank are now finding themselves where they’re going to need to find assistance,” Sherrill said.

If you would like to volunteer, you just need to be at least 11-years-old and in good health.

There are other ways for you to lend a hand.

“We are definitely in need of financial donations right now. We need donations to help us purchase more food,” Sherrill said.

