(KRON) — A food delivery driver was robbed of his vehicle in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood on Friday, and an interviewer on the sidewalk nearby caught it all on camera before posting it to social media.

The post states that a food delivery driver pulled up to Square Pie Guys to pick up a delivery order when he was robbed of his vehicle.

Witness Ricci Wynne says CHP officers deployed to the city by Gov. Newsom were patrolling the area when the carjacking took place. He says he wants the city to pass an ordinance that would enact forced recovery and detox for drug possession and use.

Wynne, a San Francisco native, said he feels property crimes and crimes of opportunity are directly related to the city’s drug crisis.

Video from the incident posted to social media shows a driver in a light blue Toyota Prius traveling in reverse with the driver’s door open along Mission Street. A person can be heard screaming nearby. Seconds later, a man carrying what appears to be a food order is seen running after the car.

The interviewer runs alongside him in the video, and he can be seen asking the man questions as they make their way down the street.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information about the incident. The law enforcement agency says it will release a report on Monday.