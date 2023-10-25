(KRON) — A food delivery driver was arrested after police said he forced entry into a Central San Jose motel room while working and sexually assaulted a female juvenile on Oct. 21.

The sexual assault occurred on Saturday at a motel on the 1000 block of The Alameda, according to the San Jose Police Department. The Sexual Assault Investigations Unit detectives immediately began investigating once notified of the crime. Investigators identified Sandeep Sandeep, 21, of Sunnyvale, as the primary suspect.

San Jose detectives and officers located Sandeep later the same evening in Campbell, authorities said. Sandeep was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with intent to commit a sex crime, sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information on this case or similar cases is asked to contact SJPD SAIU Detective Bolduc #4535 at 4535@sanjoseca.gov or (408)-277-4102.