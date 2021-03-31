Food drive kicks off in San Francisco for Cesar Chavez Day

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Community members in San Francisco’s Mission District will hold a celebration and food drive on Wednesday to honor labor leader Cesar Chavez on his birthday — a California state holiday.

The food drive will benefit farm workers and is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mission Food Hub, located at 701 Alabama St.

In addition, at noon, a free community event will feature food and performances, including a blessing by Aztec dancers.

The food drive is going through April 10, and donations will be delivered to farmworkers in the Central Valley.

“Farmworkers are the hardest working people on mother earth and have suffered loss of life and health due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as economic hardships. It’s fitting to honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez with food resources which we will bring directly to the farmworkers,” Roberto Hernandez of the SF Latino Task Force said.

Cesar Chavez Day was signed into law in 2000 by then-Gov. Gray Davis to honor the Mexican American labor leader for his work in championing farmworkers’ rights.

Food drive donations can also be dropped off at the Mission Food Hub on Monday starting at 1 p.m. and also Wednesday and Fridays starting at 10 a.m. More information can be found at www.missionfoodhub.org or https://givebutter.com/6htzzm