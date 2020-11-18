Coronavirus: The Latest

‘Food For Families’: Salvation Army holds drive-thru food distribution

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The Salvation Army is stepping up for Santa Clara families with essential food items through the Food For Families program.

Starting at 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through December 2020, the Salvation Army will hand out food boxes at a contactless drive-thru food distribution.

You must pre-register at SantaClaraCA.gov/Food4Families

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News