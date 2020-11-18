‘Food For Families’: Salvation Army holds drive-thru food distribution

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The Salvation Army is stepping up for Santa Clara families with essential food items through the Food For Families program.
Starting at 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through December 2020, the Salvation Army will hand out food boxes at a contactless drive-thru food distribution.
You must pre-register at SantaClaraCA.gov/Food4Families
