Food resources in Marin County available during power shutoffs

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – People across the North Bay are dealing with PG&E power shutoffs and evacuation orders due to the Kincade Fire.
Knowing exactly which grocery stores are open and with power, may be difficult to navigate.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Office released a list of food resources in the county during this time.
They say that most stores using a generator may have limited operations, such as no deli, meat or dairy.
Not all stores have been confirmed.
If you see CC next to the store, they are accepting Credit Card and DC means Debit Card.
Here is the list of food resources in Marin County:
Andy’s Markets
Corte Madera, 195 Tamal Vista Blvd: CLOSED
San Rafael, 75 Loch Lomond Dr: open until 8:00 p.m., CC ok
San Rafael, 2202 Fifth Ave: open until 8:00 p.m., CC ok
Cardenas Market:
San Rafael, 330 Bellam Blvd
Costco
Novato, 300 Vintage Way: 10:00 a.m. -7 p.m., DC accepted, Normal operations, backup generator
Good Earth
Fairfax, 720 Center Blvd: CLOSED
Mill Valley, 201 Flamingo Rd: CLOSED
Mill Valley Market
12 Corte Madera Ave: cannot confirm
Mollie Stones
Sausalito, 100 Harbor Dr: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., CC ok
Greenbrae, 270 Bon Air Center: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. CC ok
Nugget Market
Tiburon, 1 Blackfield Dr: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., no deli, dairy, meat, frozen out of ice, DC/CC ok
Corte Madera, 5627 Paradise Dr: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., DC/CC ok
Novato, 470 Ignacio Blvd: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., DC/CC ok, no batteries or ice
Safeway
Corte Madera, 137 Town Center: CLOSED
Mill Valley (Strawberry), 800 Redwood Highway: open till 1 a.m. tonight (Monday morning); Reopens 5:00 a.m. Monday. CC ok; Starbucks is open but very slow operations
Mill Valley, One Camino Alto: closed 9:00 p.m., CC ok
Novato, 5720 Nave Dr: CLOSED
Novato, 900 Diablo : CLOSED
San Rafael, 950 Las Gallinas Ave: CLOSED
San Rafael, 700 B St: CLOSED
Smart & Final
San Rafael, 935 Andersen Dr: open till 7:00 p.m., CC ok, no DC
Sprouts
San Rafael, 655 Irwin St: CLOSED?
Target
San Rafael, 125 Shoreline Pkwy: open until 10:00 p.m.; CC ok
Novato, 200 Vintage Way: open till generator dies, CC ok; Starbucks closed, no refrigerated items
Marin City/Sausalito, 180 Donahue St: open until 10:00 p.m.; CC ok
Trader Joe’s
Larkspur, 2052 Redwood Hwy: open until 9:00 p.m., CC ok
Novato, 7514 Redwood Blvd: CLOSED
San Rafael, 337 3rd St: CLOSED
United Markets don’t know hours or cc ability. Website says open during psps
San Anselmo, 100 Red Hill Ave: open until 8:00 p.m.
San Rafael, 515 3rd St: open until 8:00 p.m.
West Marin
Point Reyes Station, Palace Market: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., no CC/DC, cash only; has diesel power
Inverness Park Market: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; no CC/DC, cash only
Whole Foods
San Rafael, 340 3rd St: CLOSED?
Mill Valley, 731 E. Blithedale Ave: CLOSED?
Mill Valley, 414 Miller Ave: CLOSED?
Novato, 790 De Long Ave: CLOSED?
Woodlands Market
Tiburon, 1550 Tiburon Blvd: CLOSED?
Kentfield, 735 College Ave: CLOSED?