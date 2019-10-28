Food resources in Marin County available during power shutoffs

A shopper pushes a cart outside Costco Wholesale in Danvers, Mass. Wednesday, May 27, 2009. Costco Wholesale Corp. said Thursday that its fiscal third-quarter profit fell 29 percent, partly because of a charge, as sales of bigger-ticket discretionary items continued to soften. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – People across the North Bay are dealing with PG&E power shutoffs and evacuation orders due to the Kincade Fire.

Knowing exactly which grocery stores are open and with power, may be difficult to navigate.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office released a list of food resources in the county during this time.

They say that most stores using a generator may have limited operations, such as no deli, meat or dairy.

Not all stores have been confirmed.

If you see CC next to the store, they are accepting Credit Card and DC means Debit Card.

Here is the list of food resources in Marin County:

Andy’s Markets

Corte Madera, 195 Tamal Vista Blvd: CLOSED

San Rafael, 75 Loch Lomond Dr: open until 8:00 p.m., CC ok

San Rafael, 2202 Fifth Ave: open until 8:00 p.m., CC ok

Cardenas Market:

San Rafael, 330 Bellam Blvd

Costco

Novato, 300 Vintage Way: 10:00 a.m. -7 p.m., DC accepted, Normal operations, backup generator

Good Earth

Fairfax, 720 Center Blvd: CLOSED

Mill Valley, 201 Flamingo Rd: CLOSED

Mill Valley Market

12 Corte Madera Ave: cannot confirm

Mollie Stones

Sausalito, 100 Harbor Dr: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., CC ok

Greenbrae, 270 Bon Air Center: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. CC ok

Nugget Market

Tiburon, 1 Blackfield Dr: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., no deli, dairy, meat, frozen out of ice, DC/CC ok

Corte Madera, 5627 Paradise Dr: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., DC/CC ok

Novato, 470 Ignacio Blvd: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., DC/CC ok, no batteries or ice

Safeway

Corte Madera, 137 Town Center: CLOSED

Mill Valley (Strawberry), 800 Redwood Highway: open till 1 a.m. tonight (Monday morning); Reopens 5:00 a.m. Monday. CC ok; Starbucks is open but very slow operations

Mill Valley, One Camino Alto: closed 9:00 p.m., CC ok

Novato, 5720 Nave Dr: CLOSED

Novato, 900 Diablo : CLOSED

San Rafael, 950 Las Gallinas Ave: CLOSED

San Rafael, 700 B St: CLOSED

Smart & Final

San Rafael, 935 Andersen Dr: open till 7:00 p.m., CC ok, no DC

Sprouts

San Rafael, 655 Irwin St: CLOSED?

Target

San Rafael, 125 Shoreline Pkwy: open until 10:00 p.m.; CC ok

Novato, 200 Vintage Way: open till generator dies, CC ok; Starbucks closed, no refrigerated items

Marin City/Sausalito, 180 Donahue St: open until 10:00 p.m.; CC ok

Trader Joe’s

Larkspur, 2052 Redwood Hwy: open until 9:00 p.m., CC ok

Novato, 7514 Redwood Blvd: CLOSED

San Rafael, 337 3rd St: CLOSED

United Markets don’t know hours or cc ability. Website says open during psps

San Anselmo, 100 Red Hill Ave: open until 8:00 p.m.

San Rafael, 515 3rd St: open until 8:00 p.m.

West Marin

Point Reyes Station, Palace Market: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., no CC/DC, cash only; has diesel power

Inverness Park Market: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; no CC/DC, cash only

Whole Foods

San Rafael, 340 3rd St: CLOSED?

Mill Valley, 731 E. Blithedale Ave: CLOSED?

Mill Valley, 414 Miller Ave: CLOSED?

Novato, 790 De Long Ave: CLOSED?

Woodlands Market

Tiburon, 1550 Tiburon Blvd: CLOSED?

Kentfield, 735 College Ave: CLOSED?