Foot chase leads to two arrests for a stolen vehicle in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have been apprehended for allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to Sonoma Sheriffs.

46-year-old Arthur Gutierrez of Lower Lake and 41-year-old Marvin Rabanoes were arrested yesterday after a quick foot chase.

On August 31, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Deputies saw a stolen Beige Chevrolet Tahoe around Dutton Road and Sebastopol Road.

The Tahoe was reported stolen on August 23 by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Deputies followed the Tahoe as it turned onto Timothy Road. Rabanoes was driving the Tahoe as deputies conducted a high-risk felony car stop.

Rabanoes was quickly arrested, but Gutierrez was apprehended after attempting to jump a fence.

A deputy tackled Guiterrez and hurt his hand in the process and is expected to recover.

Rabanoes was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for felony possession of a stolen car and two misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and false identity to a peace officer. Rabanoes was also wanted for a felony warrant for violation of probation and vehicle theft. Rabanoes is being held on $70,000 bail.

Gutierrez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for felony possession of a stolen car and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Gutierrez was also wanted for a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a firearm. Gutierrez is being held on $30,000 bail.