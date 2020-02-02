Football fans do last minute Super Bowl shopping at Bay Area stores

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A packed parking lot, long lines and car loads of food ahead of the Big Game on Sunday.

“It’s the most busy I’ve seen it all year. Of all the days of the year whether its Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, 4th of July it is really busy in there.”

San Francisco 49ers fans swarmed the aisles for their favorite football foods at the Safeway in the Marina District Saturday night.

“Beer, chips, laughter, salsa — and more beer.”

Some are hosting parties, others carrying on big game traditions.

“Traditional Super Bowl treats, Totinos pizza rolls. We have them every year. It’s the only time we eat them.”

No matter what team you’re rooting for, many fans have a similar grocery list.

“Gotta do guacamole. Gotta do shrimps. Gotta do beer. Lagunitas is one of my favorites please come find me. My girlfriend is gonna do a pinot.”