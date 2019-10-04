Football games in Contra Costa County to start early following safety concerns

RICHMOND (KRON) – High school football games will now be starting early in Contra Costa County.

The new changes come after a shooting at a Richmond football game last week.

The shooting happened near De Anza High School.

Three people were shot just after a football game there nad police have not yet caught the shooter.

As a result of the violence, varsity football games will now start at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

The school district also plans to restrict student attendance to the games.

Also part of the new rules – all spectators will have to be seated, and students without student ID will have to be with an adult.

