PLEASANTON, Calif. (BCN) — Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department.

Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.

