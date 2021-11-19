For $25,000 a night, you can experience the ‘ultimate winter getaway’ in San Francisco and Lake Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lovers of San Francisco and Lake Tahoe can truly have the best of both worlds – but only if you fork over some serious dough.
The Ritz-Carlton on Friday announced its new four-day package deal – “City to Slopes” – which will cost you $25,000 per night.
What exactly do you get for this $100,000 vacation?
According to the Ritz-Carlton, this “curated” itinerary comes with a “private shopping experience” and a “private wine and caviar tasting,” among other things.
You’ll also get a private tasting at Jean-Charles Boisset Tasting Lounge and tickets to the high-flying acrobatics show “Dear San Francisco” at the famed Club Fugazi.
Don’t forget the limited-edition holiday candle by Good Fir 11 Krigler, which retails at $135, according to their website.
Once you’ve experienced that part of the “ultimate winter getaway,” you’ll hop on a private jet to make the journey to Tahoe.
While there, you’ll have a “private chef’s table experience,” lift tickets at Northstar California Resort for “unparalleled ski in/ski out experiences,” and more.
Talk about a winter dream.
You can learn more on the Ritz-Carlton’s website by clicking or tapping here.