For $25,000 a night, you can experience the ‘ultimate winter getaway’ in San Francisco and Lake Tahoe

FILE – In this March 5, 2018 file photo, sunlight shimmers off the snow and waters of Lake Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Water stored at Lake Tahoe has nearly reached its legal limit after snowmelt from a stormy winter left behind enough to potentially last through up to three summers of drought. The lake has been within an inch of its maximum allowed surface elevation of 6,229.1 feet above sea level for more than three weeks and crept to within a half-inch this week. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lovers of San Francisco and Lake Tahoe can truly have the best of both worlds – but only if you fork over some serious dough.

The Ritz-Carlton on Friday announced its new four-day package deal – “City to Slopes” – which will cost you $25,000 per night.

What exactly do you get for this $100,000 vacation?

According to the Ritz-Carlton, this “curated” itinerary comes with a “private shopping experience” and a “private wine and caviar tasting,” among other things.

You’ll also get a private tasting at Jean-Charles Boisset Tasting Lounge and tickets to the high-flying acrobatics show “Dear San Francisco” at the famed Club Fugazi.

Don’t forget the limited-edition holiday candle by Good Fir 11 Krigler, which retails at $135, according to their website.

Once you’ve experienced that part of the “ultimate winter getaway,” you’ll hop on a private jet to make the journey to Tahoe.

While there, you’ll have a “private chef’s table experience,” lift tickets at Northstar California Resort for “unparalleled ski in/ski out experiences,” and more.

Talk about a winter dream.

You can learn more on the Ritz-Carlton’s website by clicking or tapping here.