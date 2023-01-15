(KRON) — San Francisco was named the third-best California city to live in for 2023, according to a report by Forbes. San Jose and Vallejo ranked fifth and sixth as the other Bay Area cities to crack the top 10 list.

Forbes: 10 Best CA Cities To Live In For 2023

Sacramento San Diego San Francisco Los Angeles San Jose Vallejo Oxnard Modesto Fresno Bakersfield

Out of the 10 cities listed, San Francisco had the highest median income at $119,136. However, The City had the second-highest median home price of $1,049,000 — behind San Jose’s $1,371,500.

Forbes also cited San Francisco’s mild weather all year in making its rankings. San Francisco had the highest “estimated monthly expenses” of $13,251, over $2,000 more than second-ranked San Jose at $11,559.

San Jose has a “low crime rate” and a “diverse Asian and Latin cultural presence,” Forbes said. The magazine cited Vallejo’s easy access to Sonoma and Napa wine countries as a factor to make the Solano County city a desirable place to live in California.

The study compared a number of metropolitan areas across the state that can be “excellent places to call home for young professionals, families and retirees.” Among the factors taken into consideration are city size, crime rate, diversity, unemployment rate and cost of living.

Community well-being was also taken into account. Examples include outdoor activities, public transit and healthcare access.

