(BCN) — High tides expected this weekend have prompted forecasters to issue a Beach Hazards Statement for Bay Area coasts, warning beach visitors of possible sneaker waves and coastal flooding.

There will be increased risk of sneaker waves along the coastline from Sonoma County to Monterey County, from 10 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

(National Weather Service Bay Area)

“Beachgoers and tide poolers should use caution and watch out for unexpected waves that can sweep you off your feet,” the weather service said.

In addition, chilly nighttime temperatures around the Bay Area are expected to persist into next week, with some areas dipping to the mid-30s, according to the weather service.

(National Weather Service Bay Area)

A freeze warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Friday for interior Monterey and San Benito counties and expire at 10 a.m. Saturday. North Bay valleys will have a frost advisory starting at 10 p.m. Friday and into Saturday morning.

