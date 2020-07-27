Former 49ers star Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been found guilty of rape, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury found Stubblefield guilty of an assault that happened in 2015 at his home in Morgan Hill.

According to court documents, the developmentally disabled victim was interviewing for a babysitting job on April 9, 2015 when the incident occurred.

Stubblefield was placed in custody after the verdict was read.

He could face 15-years to life in prison after sentencing.

Stubblefield is due back in court on August 29.

Check back for more details as this is developing.

